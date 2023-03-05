05.03.2023

The current National People’s Congress of China announced its agenda on the 4th. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will deliver the last government work report before leaving office on the 5th.

(Deutsche Welle) The current session of the National People’s Congress will open today (March 5).First Session of the 14th National People’s Congressschedule”.

During the 8.5-day agenda, the high-profile focus isLi Keqiang will deliver his last government work report during his tenure at the first plenary session of the Congress on the 5th.。

On the 10th, the third plenary meeting of the Congress will elect the President of China. Xi Jinping is expected to be re-elected to this position on the 10th. With the titles of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, he will once again complete the “Holy Trinity”. “The highest position.

In addition, the meeting on the 10th will also elect new candidates for the vice president of China, the chairman, vice chairman and secretary-general of the National People’s Congress, and the chairman of the Central Military Commission, and vote on the “Draft Decision on the State Council’s Institutional Reform Plan.”

According to Taiwan’s Central News Agency, Zhao Leji, the third member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo, was elected as the standing chairman of the bureau on the 4th, and he is also confirmed to be the chairman of the National People’s Congress. In addition, “Hong Kong 01” also predicted that Han Zheng will take over as the vice president of the country.

China‘s two sessions have opened successively. The picture shows the CPPCC meeting that opened first on the 4th



The fourth plenary session of the National People’s Congress to be held on the 11th will determine the candidate for the Premier of the State Council, according toProspects for the two sessions organized by DWLi Qiang, who ranks second in the Standing Committee, may take over as Premier of the State Council.

The meeting on the 11th will also elect the director of the National Supervisory Commission, the president of the Supreme People’s Court, the chief procurator of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, members of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress, etc.; The president of the bank, the auditor-general, and the secretary-general will be decided at the fifth meeting on the 12th.

The 13th is the last day of the current session of the National People’s Congress. The sixth meeting of the National People’s Congress will vote on draft resolutions on the government work report, and the newly appointed Chinese President and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress will give speeches.

After the National People’s Congress closes on the 13th, if Li Qiang takes over as prime minister as expected, he will hold a press conference immediately. He will meet Chinese and foreign journalists as prime minister for the first time, which is the finale of the two sessions.

(comprehensive report)

