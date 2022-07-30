Bari, 30 July 2022 – In which coalition will enter Action in view of the next ones elections? Carlo Calenda fixes the day of the definitive position: “By Monday we will decide”. In front of the leader and the secretariat of Action, richer since yesterday with the arrivals of the ministers Mariastella Gelmini e Mara Carfagna, a fundamental choice. “We cannot make a mistake in the decision on the coalition race to the center or with the Democratic Party – writes the Secretary of Action on social media -. From this decision depends the possibility of contending for the victory, which I do not consider at all certain, to the right and to give to the country a decent government. The variables are many and complex “.

Calenda recalls the Rome model for the choice of a possible liberation in coalition, talks about electoral law and tags the Democratic Party in the post: “The most natural thing for us – adds Calenda – would be the Rome model. Also because the decision of the Democratic Party of keeping in parties that have not voted to trust Draghi and the former 5S does not convince us at all. But the electoral law is what it is, and the campaign lasts a month. By Monday we will decide.