Home News Ivrea, waste on the ground in the castle area from via Vaglia to the former Foscale
News

Ivrea, waste on the ground in the castle area from via Vaglia to the former Foscale

by admin
Ivrea, waste on the ground in the castle area from via Vaglia to the former Foscale

Neglect of the former Foscale car park

The beautiful staircase that climbs up from via Palma is not very appreciated In via Circonvallazione similar situation in the parking area and in the gardens of the Avi

IVREA. Plastic, paper, even some glass bottles. They not only invade the area under the castle on the Via Circonvallazione side, including the Avis gardens. Even via Vaglia, in fact, which could represent the entrance ticket to the castle from the center, with the suggestive staircase that connects it with via Palma is often the victim of the rude ones who dirty the city. The uncultivated grass also grows along the beautiful staircase leading to the castle. The sense of abandonment in this suggestive part of the city, unfortunately, is strong.

Neglect in via Vaglia

Not to mention the parking in the former Foscale area, which especially upstairs discounts the fact that it is far from the eyes of most.

Here it is mostly motorists who, evidently, take advantage of this to empty their cars of waste. And often this happens in flower boxes or directly on the city asphalt. –

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  The Martinet schools dedicate a mural to the partisan Ida Desandré

You may also like

The entire Yangtze River Basin suffered the worst...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission’s current political news Yi...

Earthquake in Friuli also felt in Vittorio Veneto...

Accurately implement the epidemic prevention and control measures...

Accidents at work, 52-year-old worker dies crushed by...

Zhu Jiade and Song Shigui attended and delivered...

From Brambilla to Angelucci: super absenteeists in Parliament...

Hainan: The overall situation of the epidemic is...

Greece is no longer under special surveillance but...

Serving Enterprises, Serving Development, Public Security Organs Take...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy