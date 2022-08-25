The beautiful staircase that climbs up from via Palma is not very appreciated In via Circonvallazione similar situation in the parking area and in the gardens of the Avi

IVREA. Plastic, paper, even some glass bottles. They not only invade the area under the castle on the Via Circonvallazione side, including the Avis gardens. Even via Vaglia, in fact, which could represent the entrance ticket to the castle from the center, with the suggestive staircase that connects it with via Palma is often the victim of the rude ones who dirty the city. The uncultivated grass also grows along the beautiful staircase leading to the castle. The sense of abandonment in this suggestive part of the city, unfortunately, is strong.

Neglect in via Vaglia

Not to mention the parking in the former Foscale area, which especially upstairs discounts the fact that it is far from the eyes of most.

Here it is mostly motorists who, evidently, take advantage of this to empty their cars of waste. And often this happens in flower boxes or directly on the city asphalt. –