With three work fronts, maintenance began on rural roads in the municipality of Yopal, said Álvaro Luis Rivera, municipal infrastructure secretary.

Based on the above, these are the points to intervene and the machinery with which they will do so, according to the action fronts:

Front 1: Municipal Infrastructure Secretariat will intervene in the sectors of:

– Granjas Canacavare, village of Tilodiran.

– El Tiestal street, township of Punto Nuevo.

– Los Leones Matenegra road corridor, Tilodiran corregimiento.

– Picón – Arenal ring road, Tilodirán corregimiento.

– San José de Caño Seco – Gaviotas Agua Verde – Punto Nuevo Populated Center, Punto Nuevo corregimiento.

– La Niata Populated Center with surrounding neighborhoods, township Alcaraván La Niata.

– Vereda Planadas, corregimiento El Morro.

– Populated Center of Quebradaseca.

In these works, 3 motor graders, 3 vibrocompactors, 3 double truck dump trucks, 2 simple dump trucks, 2 tank trucks and classified river material will be used, for a total of 56.5 kilometers of improved roads.

Front 2: Departmental Risk Management and the Municipal Infrastructure Secretariat will intervene in the sectors of:

– Lagunas Los Aceites ring road, Playón Santa Bárbara.

– Callejón Esquina del Moriche, San Antonio and San Nicolás, correction El Taladro.

– Callejón de Yopitos, El Pórfido, La Mapora, El Arenoso, La Defensa and Argelia, correction of Morichal.

For this work front, 2 motor graders, 2 vibrocompactors, 2 carrots, 1 caterpillar backhoe, 2 double-truck dump trucks and river material will be used, for a total of 57 kilometers of improved roads.

Front 3: Departmental Infrastructure Secretariat and Municipal Infrastructure Secretariat will intervene in the sectors of:

– Avenida La Unión – Manantiales, correction of Morichal.

– Vereda Los Mangos – Matenegra, village of Tilodirán.

– Vereda El Amparo, La Morroca sector and Pedro Ríos alley, Punto Nuevo corregimiento.

Regarding this work front, there will be 2 motor graders, 2 vibrocompactors, 2 carrots and 2 double truck dump trucks, for a total of 13 kilometers of improved roads.

Source: news -. HELLO Casanare

