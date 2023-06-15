Home » Jamaat-e-Islami workers and police face to face on Arts Council Road
Jamaat-e-Islami workers and police face to face on Arts Council Road

Jamaat-e-Islami workers and police face to face on Arts Council Road

Thursday, June 15, 2023, 12:39 p.m

Karachi (Ummat News) Jamaat-e-Islami workers and police have come face to face on Arts Council Road.

Jamaat-e-Islami workers tried to reach the main gate of Arts Council. The police officials have foiled the attempt of Jamaat-e-Islami activists

It should be noted that today in Shahr Quaid of Karachi, there will be a bitter contest between Murtaza Wahab of People’s Party and Hafiz Naeemur Rahman of Jamaat-e-Islami.

The People’s Party still has the majority in the 367-member House of Karachi’s City Council. After today’s election, the party or alliance with the support of 184 members will be the winner in the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karachi.

