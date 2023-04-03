Former Spain international José Miguel González Martín del Campo, nicknamed ‘Míchel’, has resigned as Olympiacos manager, a source from the Greek club told AFP.

The day after the disappointing draw against Aris (2-2), when Olympiacos had a two-goal lead, the Spanish coach decided to leave his position, despite the fact that the team is still in contention for the title of champion of Greece.

Third with 60 points, Olympiacos is three units behind the duo that leads the table, Panathinaikos and AEK Athens, with eight games to go in the championship.

Míchel, 60, returned to the Olympiacos bench last September after a first stint between 2013 and 2015, replacing his compatriot Carlos Corberán after a fateful start to the season.

In the next match, on Wednesday against PAOK, the Frenchman Jose Anigo, current sports director of the Athenian club, will sit on the bench.