A new analysis of unidentified flying objects that have flown over Japanese airspace in recent years suggests “strongly” that they were Chinese spy balloons, according to Tokyo’s defense ministry.

“Upon further analysis of previously identified balloon-shaped flying objects in Japanese airspace, including those from November 2019, June 2020, and September 2021, we have concluded that they are strongly presumed to be flown unmanned reconnaissance balloons. by China,” a statement from Japan’s Defense Ministry said.

It added that it had “vehemently demanded the Chinese government to confirm the facts” and “that such a situation should not happen again in the future.”

“Airspace violations by unmanned reconnaissance balloons and other means are totally unacceptable,” added.

“Japan makes baseless accusations and denigrates China without conclusive evidence,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Wednesday.

Japanese media reported on Wednesday that government officials are studying easing the rules for shooting down objects that violate their airspace.

Currently, weapons can only be used in case of clear and imminent danger, the Kyodo agency reported.

“I think this case raises concerns that there could be a big gap in the Japanese defense.” Itsunori Onodera, head of security policy for the ruling party and a former defense minister, said at a meeting on Wednesday.

Japan said last week it would re-examine a series of incidents involving unidentified aerial objects in light of a Chinese spy balloon shot down by the United States after entering its territory.

After the incident, the US military adjusted its radar to detect smaller objects and discovered three other unidentified aircraft that were shot down.