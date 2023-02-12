Home News Jean Carlos Centeno canceled his concerts to undergo emergency surgery
News

by admin
Jean Carlos Centeno’s communications team reported that the artist will undergo surgery because he has a hiatal hernia that affects the upper part of his stomach, causing reflux and gastritis.

For this reason, he was forced to cancel all his musical commitments, since it is necessary for him to rest so that he has a correct recovery.

Likewise, the work team of the Venezuelan interpreter assured that soon they will be communicating “the entire process, monitoring and labor reactivation.”

