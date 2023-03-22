Home News Jenny Arias goes to the semifinals in the World Cup
News

Julian Andres Santa

The Colombian boxers play a very good role in the World Cup that is being held in India, where today the country’s representatives will look for a new victory in their bouts in order to qualify for the semifinals of the highest orbital event. In what has to do with the Risaraldense Jenny Marcela Arias, she must face Zhania Shekerbekova. This was stated by the woman born in Guática, prior to her confrontation. “Thank God I was able to take my fight forward, today I will face the boxer from Kazakhstan, she is a strong rival, with a lot of experience but with God’s help I know that we are going to take this new fight forward.”

To give the maximum as always “

For his part, this was expressed by Jud Frankin Granada, coach of the Risaraldense Boxing League and faithful companion in Jenny’s processes. “We hope that she is in a good state of mind, with that good disposition that she has had and that she continues without any injury, this is a contact sport and we hope that she continues to advance in good shape and that makes us boxers in Colombia very happy. because she is representing the country and this department is included there, which I also know will be strong so that they continue to do things well in this Women’s World Cup and we know that Jenny Marcela is going to give herself to the maximum as always ”.

Combats today of the Colombians

63 kg: Camila Camilo vs Wen Su-Ching (3:30 a.m.)

70 kg: Luisa Fernanda Vásquez vs. Pan Zhou (3:30 a.m.)

50 kg: Ingrit Valencia vs Giordana Sorrentino (7:30am)

60 kg: Angie Valdez vs Jasmine Jaismine (7:30 a.m.)

54 kg: Jenny Arias vs Zhaina Shekerbekova (7:30 am)

