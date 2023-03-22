After the reality of how work has been done on the treatment of the garbage generated daily by the sectors, especially urban ones, of the cantons of the province of Loja, was disseminated, some initiatives show that when there is capacity and environmental awareness, solid waste They become raw material.

For the expert in environmental issues, Rodrigo Tapia Castro, the lack of attention and prioritization of resources to attend to the investment in projects in favor of nature, goes through the wrong filter of thinking only about ornamental works. “This problem, like other issues, land use planning is not clearly identified in the plans, and almost no budget is allocated to them, so nothing will happen,” and this would be a common denominator at different levels. of decentralized autonomous governments. “Everyone wants to cement the central square and public health, the environment does not interest them, it does not give votes,” he specified.

The rural councilor of the Saraguro canton, Lalo Cabrera Cabrera, said that the procedures and inconveniences to have a new sanitary landfill, have facilitated the decision of the current mayor of that jurisdiction to sign an agreement with his counterpart from Cuenca and take all the waste to process them in that canton. “All the garbage from the city center, including the Urdaneta and Cumbe parishes, is taken to the Cuenca landfill, through an agreement with the municipal public company,” he explained.

He reported that the sanitary landfill located in the community of Yucucapac would have completed its useful life, and therefore in 2018 a consultancy would have been hired to seek its relocation, defining an area in the Yuber sector, community of Cochapamba, where there is also unrest of the residents claiming proximity to water sources. “Currently, the garbage from all the parishes is collected and taken to Cuenca,” stressed the rural mayor.

In the case of the Chaguarpamba canton, its mayor Darwin Díaz Campoverde reported that the sanitary landfill must be relocated because it has completed its useful life. “Since we are in the winter season, one day the technicians from the Ministry of the Environment had arrived when we were in an emergency and have verified the lack of treatment for the garbage,” he explained, arguing that the only machine available would have been removing landslides. “We didn’t have the backhoe because what we normally do is place a bit of earth and the dump trucks are filled with garbage, in layers.”

The burgomaster, who is ending his management period, announced that they have the respective technical study to transfer to another sector. “In the same place we have to adapt new cells, unfortunately we do not have machinery because all the road equipment is over its useful life and an excavator is needed to carry out the work”, but he confirmed that just when they were in an emergency they have been inspected by the environmental authority. “The new authority should be in charge of managing the new cell for the proper treatment of solid waste,” he concluded. (YO)