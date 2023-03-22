Roborock released its latest yesterday Vacuum and floor mopping robot presented in China. He should bring an enormous suction power and over two months without maintenance and get human help.

household robot are now an integral part of everyday life for many people. That’s why we already have a few for the little helpers practical comparisons hired and summarized the most important facts for you, which make the search for the perfect household help much easier.

Manufacturer Roborock now wants to help people even more with their housework and the service of its vacuum and floor mopping robots even further facilitate. The latest model, the G20should now be over two months maintenance free get along – as does a second newcomer, the P10which will probably be a bit cheaper.

Equipment

The G20 has a very strong Suction power of 6000 Pa on, which is primarily intended to declare war on stubborn animal hair on surfaces such as carpets. He has one strong engine, which vibrates the mopping pad and can easily remove any stains. In addition, the pad is used to kill bacteria silver ions equipped.

Die base station cleans both the mop pad and the dust container and automatically exchanges the dirty water for clean water from the water tank out of. Only this has to be changed by hand filled up when it is empty – but only with the normal version, because Roborock also offers the G20 in a “water version“ where the base station can be connected directly to a water supply.

Thanks to camera and scanner can obstacles detected and the route previously as usual per App is determined, can be optimally pursued. In addition, 42 different obstacles can be registered and then bypass become.

Availability

An official date for the sales launch of the new models in Europe is unfortunately not yet known. In China, the G20 costs the equivalent of about 755 Euro.

A similar model that has also been available in the DACH region for a while is the S7 Pro Ultra:

Those: notebookcheck.com