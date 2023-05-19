JEP indicts a former member of the Gaula for ‘false positives’ in Casanare – news

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation warned of serious deficiencies in the execution of three electrical connection projects in Casanare, which exceed $50 billion and will benefit all the inhabitants of that department.

The Special Group for Monitoring the Resources of the General System of Royalties (GES SGR) of the Attorney General’s Office carried out 17 field visits to projects carried out in Casanare and, after analyzing the information collected, generated alerts on these network construction and optimization contracts. electrical.

The GES established that the Casanare Electric Power Company (Enerca) prepared the studies and designs that were delivered to the department for the formulation, feasibility, prioritization and approval of the projects and later, this company was designated as executing entity.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office is also concerned about possible deficiencies in the formulation and structuring of studies and designs regarding compliance with technical standards and SGR regulations, which are reflected in the execution of the three contracts.

Additionally, there are delays in the execution of these three initiatives and presumed deficiencies in the surveillance mechanisms for contractual execution in charge of auditing and supervision.

Construction and repowering of Aguazul – Tauramena electrical networks

This project, which will benefit 63,770 people in the municipalities of Aguazul and Tauramena, presents a physical progress of 1.99% of the work, of the supervision contract of 75.05% and of support for supervision of 64%, which It shows that presumably, the inspectorate would not have fully complied with its obligations and that at the end of the works, it would not have surveillance, unless resources are added.

On the other hand, the audit and supervision reports would not account for the investment of the advance made to the contractor for $5,580,284,109 of the more than $11,800 million committed.

Construction of the Agua Clara – Villanueva electrical networks and expansion and normalization of the Villanueva substation in Sabanalarga

To date, the contract for this work, which exceeds $19 billion and will benefit 11,555 users, is suspended and is expected to restart on May 20.

During the field visit of the GES SGR team, the auditor stated that a five-month extension was being considered to clarify some aspects of the project and achieve its completion.

The Attorney General’s Office warned that the scope of the project and its execution within the established period could be at risk due to the alleged flaws in the technical design and the complete and timely supply of all the imported equipment for its assembly and commissioning.

Optimization of distribution networks throughout the department of Casanare

The GES indicated that on the day of the inspection, carried out on May 9, the work registered a physical progress of 28%. Likewise, it was noted that of the 12 months of the term agreed for its execution, 9.5 months have elapsed in which, of the 87 recloser equipment planned to be installed, 30 have been installed, of which only 18 have been integrated into the control center. of Enerca.

On the other hand, the equipment and materials necessary to meet the goal set for June 30, 2023 are in the process of being imported.

Consequently, in the opinion of the Attorney General’s Office, the fulfillment and scope of this project, financed with more than $20.300 million of royalty resources, would be at risk.

