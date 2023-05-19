French Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios to miss tournament after injuring foot during alleged theft at his house

Kyrgios was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon final

Nick Kyrgios will miss the French Open because of a foot injury suffered during an alleged theft at his house, according to his agent.

Kyrgios, 28, has yet to play this year following knee surgery in January.

“With all the stuff that was going on, Nick lacerated the side of his left foot. We don’t know how,” his agent Daniel Horsfall told Reuters.

Horsfall suggested Kyrgios may have hurt himself while rushing through his house after hearing his mother in distress.

A man was later arrested external-link in connection with the incident.

Outlining Kyrgios’ discomfort, Horsfall added: “He couldn’t slide, couldn’t get on court because every time he put a shoe on it moved and it [the cut] would re-open..

“His knee, as far as we’re concerned, is actually in fantastic shape, the surgery went well.

“His fitness is at a fantastic level. It was just when we got to the last point of that rehab, the on-court loading, this freak accident happened.”

Horsfall added that the injury had set Kyrgios back “about two-and-a-half weeks”.

Kyrgios tweeted that he was “only human” external-link above a link to a story about his withdrawal from Roland Garros, where he has not played since 2017.

Horsfall added that Kyrgios was expected to be fit for the grass-court season, including Wimbledon where he lost in the final to Novak Djokovic last year.

The French Open takes place from 28 May-11 June.