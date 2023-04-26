The 4th National Sports and Fitness Conference for the Elderly Opens in Luzhou

Original title: The 4th National Elderly Sports and Fitness Conference opens in Luzhou

On April 25, the opening ceremony of the 4th National Sports and Fitness Conference for the Elderly, co-sponsored by the General Administration of Sport of China, the Office of the National Working Committee on Aging, and the China Sports Association for the Elderly, was held in Luzhou City. The opening ceremony is divided into two parts: the opening ceremony and cultural and sports performances. It incorporates Luzhou characteristics, as well as elements such as Yangko, Tai Chi (sword), and square dance, to highlight the healthy and progressive spirit of the elderly. Wang Ruilian, deputy director of the State Sports General Administration, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. Vice Governor Hu Yun attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.

This conference will be held successively in 14 cities and counties across the country, with a total of 14 exchange programs, including softball, air volleyball, gymnastics, walking with sticks, etc. The closing ceremony will be held in Xianning, Hubei on August 6 . On April 26, the tennis event, the first exchange event of the conference, will start at the Luzhou Olympic Sports Park Tennis Center. At this conference, the Sichuan delegation sent more than 300 athletes and coaches to participate in 14 exchange programs.

In recent years, Sichuan has continued to improve the sports environment for the elderly, focusing on enriching sports activities for the elderly. By the end of 2022, the number of elderly people who regularly participate in fitness exercises in the province has exceeded 10 million, accounting for more than 60% of the province’s elderly population. Sichuan hosted the opening ceremony of the National Elderly Sports and Fitness Conference for the first time, which will help promote the development of elderly sports work and national fitness. (Fan Ruiling, all-media reporter from Sichuan Daily)

