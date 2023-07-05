Home » Jesús Ardilla León is the new director of Prosecutors in Cesar
The lawyer Jesús Antonio Ardilla León, was appointed as the new sectional director of Prosecutors in Cesar, replacing Araly González, who had been in office since last February.

Squirrel León is an expert in morphology, he was an investigator at the CTI, Head of the Criminalistics Section, head of the Immediate Reaction Unit and was the sectional director of the Prosecutor’s Office in Norte de Santander. In the institution he has more than 20 years of work.
Since the end of last year, the Office of the Prosecutor in Cesar has had several directors, after the transfer of Andrés Palencia in December 2022, a position held by prosecutor Ronald Calderón, who only lasted three months when he took over Araly González, who returns to the city of Bogotá

