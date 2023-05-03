Jhon Arias from Choco: double in a win between Fluminense and River

Jhon Arias Andrade, from Quibdo, current player of the Brazilian club Fluminense, was one of the great figures in his team’s historic 5-1 win against River Plate, for the third date of Group D of the Copa Libertadores. The Chocoano contributed a double and an assist, shaking off a complex moment at the end of the first half, where he was involved in the partial tie for the Argentines.

Arias Andrade celebrated his and the team’s improvement in the complementary stage, thanking his teammates and the fans for their support, calling the second half “magical” for him, scoring his first double with the club.

Jhon Arias Andrade, known as “Wicho”, the son of Mónica Andrade Becerra and Jhon Arias, was trained in soccer in Quibdó, in Estrellas del Futuro and Linaje. He also made his processes in Chocó teams, showing all his talent and category, which earned him his move to Boca Juniors de Cali, where he consolidated himself.

Jhon Arias is part of Fluminense, one of the best playing teams in America. Ball possession, high pressure, search for space, change of pace, everything is doing well.

Whenever the 25-year-old grabbed the ball, River Plate went on notice. Jhon Arias gets together with Ganso who is the other owner of the orchestra and they break lines in a great way. In the area they also have a killer who is still plugged in with the goal and who scored a hat-trick. In the goal of the Argentine team, the Colombian was wrong, but he never failed again and that motivated him.

“I summarize what my life has been here in having something called resilience, that you have the ability not to fall in bad times and today was one more demonstration of that,” he commented, after losing a ball in the area that ended in Lucas Beltrán’s goal.

“It was a first half that was more a matter of luck, in the locker room, even in the game, I felt support from my teammates, from the fans, I felt that they hugged me. You never want to be wrong, you always want to be right. It was a very good second half for us, a magical second half for me, where I managed to score two goals, it is the first time with the Fluminense jersey that I have scored two goals and one assist. Today was a very important night for everyone,” he reflected on what happened in the game.

And he added, taking stock of his game: “I always try from my place, from where I have to help a lot, clearly happy when I have the opportunity to score like today, two goals and an assist. I always want to improve.”