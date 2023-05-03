Juve, De Sciglio injury: anterior cruciate ligament injury

Juve wins again, but loses Mattia De Sciglio. He went off in the 33rd minute of the first half after a bad movement of his right knee, the tests he underwent at the J|Medical showed anterior cruciate ligament injury. Very sore in the face, the Juventus full-back had given way to Cuadrado already foreshadowing a serious problem. Surgery will be needed in the next few days – the Juventus club concludes in its official note, which then also tweets a photo of him with the inscription: “Come on Mattia”.