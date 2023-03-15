The Chocoano soccer player Jhon Adolfo Arias Andrade, “Wicho”, creation midfielder at the service of Fluminense of Brazil, was summoned again to the Colombian National Team for seniors, to face friendly matches in March against South Korea and Japan.

The coach Néstor Lorenzo summoned him for the friendlies in Asia in the group of wingers completed by Diego Valoyes and Johan Carbonero, as an attacking alternative in the absence of Díaz and Cuadrado.

Visa problems kept him away from the national team in the premiere of DT Lorenzo in the United States against Guatemala and Mexico.

You will be able to share with the main core again. This is his third call in the new cycle. He participated with 90 minutes in the 1-0 victory against Saudi Arabia in June 2022 and another 88 in the 1-0 victory over Paraguay in November.

Arias Andrade maintains his good level at Fluminense. He has started 10 of the 11 games for the Rio de Janeiro tournament with two goals against Bangu and Madureira. Next weekend he will play the second semifinal against Volta Redonda at the Maracana. He is down 2-1 in the draw.

He is emerging as one of the starters for the attack in Lorenzo’s 4-3-3. Luis Díaz and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado are absent from the call-up, so he would be on the wing on either side. Facing the Guarani, he did it on the left with Valoyes on the other flank and Rafa Borré up front.

Argentine striker German Cano, Arias’s teammate in Brazil, highlighted on ESPN the virtues of the 25-year-old from Choco.

“He will be one of the leading players of the Colombian National Team, he will give him a lot. He has great potential, nobody can take it out on his back, he has a lot of vision. He will serve Lorenzo a lot, ”he said.

Colombia will open the FIFA date on March 24 against Korea in Ulsan. On the 28th he will visit Japan in Osaka.

Jhon Arias, known as “Wicho”, the son of Mojica Andrade Becerra and Jhon Arias Guevara, was trained in soccer in Quibdó, in Estrellas del Futuro and Linaje. He also made his processes in Chocó teams, showing all his talent and category.

This talented player has been growing in soccer and has become one of the leading players in the Brazilian team, after playing for clubs like América and Santafe, from where he migrated to Rio de Janeiro soccer.