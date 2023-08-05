Jiangmen City Holds Fifth National Economic Census Promotion Meeting

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Lin Lijun) – On August 4, the city of Jiangmen in Guangdong Province held its fifth national economic census promotion meeting. Wang Liying, a member of the party group of the Provincial Bureau of Statistics, deputy director, and director of the office of the provincial fifth national economic census leading group, was invited to exchange ideas. Zheng Xiaoyi, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, deputy mayor, and executive deputy head of the leading group for the fifth national economic census of the city attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

During the meeting, Wang Liying focused on the theme of “doing a good job in the fifth national economic census of Guangdong with high quality.” She used vivid language, detailed data, and typical cases to explain the significance of the census, the census regulations, and the work roadmap. Additionally, she provided in-depth explanations on seven aspects, including the work schedule, key points, difficult points, and data quality control. Her presentation provided precise guidance for Jiangmen City to successfully complete the census task with high quality and efficiency.

Zheng Xiaoyi emphasized that all departments at all levels in the city should further implement their responsibilities, refine work tasks, and carry out the census in a proactive, solid, and effective manner. He stressed the importance of utilizing the high-quality economic censuses to serve Jiangmen’s high-quality development. Xiaoyi urged the city to make overall plans to ensure that the census is conducted in a solid and orderly manner. He also highlighted the need for accurate and comprehensive data that reflects the current status of the city’s economic development. Xiaoyi further emphasized the importance of focusing on key points to improve the effectiveness and quality of the census work and conducting the census according to the law to ensure the reliability of the data.

The meeting set up branch venues in counties (cities, districts), where it was live-streamed via video. More than 800 people attended the meeting, including responsible officials from counties (cities, districts) governments, members of the leading group of the fifth national economic census in the city, and business leaders.

The fifth national economic census is an essential task in assessing and understanding the economic development of Jiangmen. By properly carrying out this census, the city will gain valuable insights that will contribute to its future economic planning and development strategies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

