On August 15, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of studying the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent important speech, study the implementation of the opinions in our province; study and deploy our province to comprehensively promote the construction of a pilot area for comprehensive reform of “big ideological and political courses” and the epidemic situation. Prevention and control and mid- and long-term talent development planning. Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important reply letter to the teachers and students of the “China Corner” of Malta Secondary School and the important congratulatory letter to the international civil society to jointly implement the Global Development Initiative Exchange Conference, actively serve the country’s overall diplomatic situation, and give full play to the international friendship. We will continue to expand international exchanges and cooperation, and make contributions to solving global development problems and addressing international security challenges. It is necessary to carry out extensive people-to-people and cultural exchanges with foreign countries, focus on countries and regions along the “Belt and Road”, continue to strengthen non-governmental exchanges and cooperation, and vigorously tell the stories of China and Jiangxi.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important reply to “good people in China” Li Peisheng and Hu Xiaochun, continue to do a good job in the selection of “good people in Jiangxi”, and choose more real, touching, amiable and respectable moral models. It is necessary to give full play to the role of “good people in China” and “good people in Jiangxi”, and vigorously sing the “Praise of Good People”, so as to better spread the truth, goodness, beauty and positive energy. It is necessary to strengthen the care and care for moral models such as “good people in China” and “good people in Jiangxi”, drive the whole province to be good, carry forward the core socialist values, and effectively make the brand of “good people in Jiangxi” more profound, influential, and more Appeal.

The meeting heard a report on the province’s comprehensive promotion of the construction of the pilot area for the comprehensive reform of the national “big ideological and political course”. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to always adhere to the use of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to cultivate the soul and educate people, grasp the goals and requirements, enhance the scientific, feasible, effective and innovative of the implementation plan, and promote the construction of the pilot zone with high standards and high quality. It is necessary to make good use of red resources, strengthen the development and utilization of teaching resources, and effectively teach the ideological and political courses in colleges and universities to be accurate, thorough, and effective, so that the red genes can be passed down from generation to generation. It is necessary to have the courage to reform and innovate, further promote the integration of classrooms, campuses, society, and networks, cultivate famous teachers, build strong teams, and create high-quality products, so as to effectively expand coverage and enhance appeal. It is necessary to strengthen organizational guarantees, increase policy support, institutional guarantees, and platform support, and strive to raise the level of Jiangxi ideological and political courses to new heights.

The meeting heard a report on the province’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work. The meeting emphasized that all departments in all parts of the province should unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense input, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, resolutely overcome paralysis, war weariness, fluke mentality, and relaxed mentality, and strictly follow the rules. Implement normalized epidemic prevention and control measures, and comprehensively improve the ability level of scientific and precise prevention and control. It is necessary to win this round of epidemic prevention war quickly and earnestly, to do a good job in emergency response to the epidemic with quick measures, and to quickly and efficiently do a good job in tracing the source of the epidemic, nucleic acid testing, investigation and control, medical treatment, and people’s livelihood protection, and resolutely prevent the spread of the epidemic, spillover, and strive to achieve the bottoming out of the epidemic in the shortest possible time. It is necessary to fully implement the important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security”, always insist on grasping with both hands, making sure that both hands are correct, and promoting both, and go all out to “struggle for the third quarter and lay a solid foundation for victory in the whole year.” , to promote the same frequency resonance, the same direction, and simultaneous implementation of epidemic prevention and economic stabilization, and efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development.

The meeting reviewed and approved in principle the “Outline of Jiangxi Province’s Medium and Long-term Talent Development Plan (2022-2030)”. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to comprehensively broaden the channels for talent training and introduction, focus on the “six Jiangxi” construction, deepen development and reform of the double “No. It is necessary to comprehensively promote the reform of the talent development system and mechanism, continuously optimize the talent development ecology, and vigorously create a good atmosphere of accommodating, cherishing, loving, using and valuing talents, and truly making all kinds of talents feel comfortable and warm in Jiangxi. It is necessary to comprehensively strengthen the party’s leadership over talent work, strictly implement the target responsibility system for talent work, comprehensively do a good job in talent work in the new era, ensure that the party’s management of talents is implemented, and strive to make Jiangxi an important first choice for talents in the world.

The meeting also studied other matters.