From 0-24:00 on August 12, 2022, 9 new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province, including 8 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 1 case in Yichun City, in Fengcheng City. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 12, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,408 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,396 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 12, 2022, there are 11 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 12, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province; 1 new case of asymptomatic infection imported from abroad was added, and 1 case of asymptomatic infection was released from isolation medical observation. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 12, 2022, the province has reported a total of 43 imported confirmed cases and 41 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 12, 2022, the province has 2 confirmed cases imported from abroad and 2 cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0-24:00 on August 12, 2022, 28 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were reported in Jiangxi Province, including 21 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 7 cases in Yichun City, all in Fengcheng City. As of 24:00 on August 12, 2022, there are 62 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 13, 2022