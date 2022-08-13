The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the Information Office of the State Council released a white paper titled “Taiwan Issue and China‘s Unification in the New Era” on the 10th, which has aroused widespread concern in the international community. Foreign experts, scholars and friendly people who were interviewed by this reporter said that the white paper expounds the position and policy of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government to promote the reunification of the motherland in the new era. The one-China principle is the proper meaning of abiding by the basic norms of international relations. “Peaceful reunification and one country, two systems” is the basic policy for resolving the Taiwan issue. It is the general trend and historical inevitability of China‘s complete reunification.

The historical and legal facts that Taiwan is a part of China are beyond doubt

The white paper points out that Taiwan belongs to China since ancient times. There is only one China in the world. The historical and legal facts that Taiwan is a part of China cannot be doubted. Taiwan’s status as a part of China, never a country, cannot be changed.

Former Egyptian Prime Minister Sharaf said that the one-China principle is the universal consensus of the international community, and it is the rightful meaning of abiding by the basic norms of international relations, and must be respected. 181 countries around the world, including the United States, have established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle. This principle must be fully respected and abided by, “Any hegemonic behavior to create conflicts is very dangerous, and will inevitably lead to failure and few help.”

Elena Savronova, a researcher at the Institute of China and Modern Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said that Resolution 2758 adopted by the United Nations General Assembly clarified that the People’s Republic of China is the only representative of the whole of China politically, legally and procedurally. legitimate government. The international community’s adherence to the one-China principle not only respects international law, but also recognizes the status and authority of the United Nations. Upholding the one-China principle is an important factor in maintaining the stability of the world political order and the healthy development of the global economy. Those countries that profess to respect the one-China principle in words, but violate or even blatantly violate the principle in deeds, should be condemned.

Charles Onunajju, director of the Nigeria Center for China Studies, said that as we all know, Resolution 2758 passed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1971 clarified that the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing the whole of China, and international practice has fully confirmed its legal effect. Any country that adopts double standards and discrepancies in its words and deeds on the Taiwan issue will surely suffer its own consequences.

Veronica, director of the China Studies Center of the Indonesian Center for Strategic and International Studies, pointed out that the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China, the Anti-Secession Law and the National Security Law of the People’s Republic of China are all relevant to resolutely safeguarding China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Clearly defined. Some American politicians have been undermining and hollowing out the one-China principle, showing that they are trying to achieve their hegemonic expansion goals by interfering in other countries’ internal affairs.

Fernanda Magnotta, a professor of international relations at the Faaser Center for Higher Education in Brazil, believes that while the US authorities claim to uphold the one-China principle, some politicians act in a different way. At present, the United States has many domestic problems, and some politicians intend to divert public attention by meddling in the Taiwan issue. The United States‘ blind provocation of the one-China principle will have a series of negative impacts on the international community.

The future of Taiwan’s development lies in national reunification, and the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are bound to move towards reunification

The white paper pointed out that the realization of the complete reunification of the motherland is determined by the history and culture of the Chinese nation, as well as by the time and trend of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. We are closer, more confident and capable of realizing the goal of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation than at any time in history, and closer, more confident and capable of realizing the goal of complete reunification of the motherland.

Benjamin Pogosian, director of the Armenian Political and Economic Strategy Research Center, said that facts have proved that the historical trend of cross-strait reunification is unstoppable. Any move towards so-called “Taiwan independence” will only bring harm to the Asia-Pacific region and the world. The world today is facing multiple challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession. All countries should shoulder the responsibility to stabilize the situation instead of creating a crisis.

Safronova believes that the sharp drop in the number of Taiwan’s so-called “diplomatic countries” shows that the vast majority of members of the international community fully recognize the inevitable trend of cross-strait reunification, which cannot be stopped by a handful of destructive forces in the world. The Communist Party of China and the Chinese government have made a series of huge and fruitful efforts to achieve peaceful reunification. Since the reform and opening up, China‘s economy has developed rapidly, showing the world the development potential and creativity of the Chinese people. The long and profound historical and cultural heritage and the ever-improving living standards of the people have laid a solid foundation for the realization of national reunification. The complete reunification of China is of great significance to the future economic and social development of Taiwan and the improvement of people’s living standards. The integration of industries on both sides of the Taiwan Strait will also have a positive impact on the entire world economy.

Sheradil Baktgulov, an adviser to the Kyrgyz Institute for National Strategic Studies, said that Taiwan was, is, and will inevitably be an inalienable part of China‘s territory. The Chinese government’s policy on handling the Taiwan issue is mature and stable, demonstrating a responsible attitude towards the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people and the entire world.

Alexander Lomanov, deputy director of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said that at present, the basic elements of international economic and trade such as global production chains and supply chains are undergoing profound changes. As a regional economy, Taiwan’s production capacity advantage and economic status are also facing major changes. “Public opinion cannot be violated” and achieving complete reunification is the common expectation of the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and is a historical inevitability. People of insight on the island of Taiwan also clearly understand that the future of Taiwan’s development lies in national reunification, and the two sides of the Taiwan Strait will inevitably move towards reunification.

“One country, two systems” embodies Chinese wisdom and fully considers the reality of Taiwan

The white paper pointed out that the peaceful reunification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait in accordance with “one country, two systems” will lay a new foundation for China‘s development and progress and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, create huge opportunities for Taiwan’s economic and social development, and bring tangible benefits to the majority of Taiwan compatriots.

Jan Oberg, director of the Swedish Foundation for Transnational Peace and Future Studies, said that the one-China principle is the general consensus of the international community and the cornerstone of the development of China-US relations. Over the years, some forces in the United States have interfered in China‘s internal affairs by selling arms to Taiwan and inviting Taiwan to participate in relevant military exercises. They have deviated from and violated the political commitment of the United States to China on the Taiwan issue and should be condemned.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Egypt Adeli said that the Communist Party of Egypt firmly supports the solemn position and response measures of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government on the Taiwan issue. Any actions that support the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces or attempt to undermine the one-China principle are bound to fail.

Pineda, head of international relations of the Spanish Communist Party, said that China loves peace and does not interfere in other countries’ internal affairs. Any country or force that attempts to use the Taiwan issue to provoke China will surely recognize and feel China‘s firm will and strong ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Marcela Musabelu, executive director of the Albanian Institute of Globalization, believes that the Taiwan issue is an internal issue involving China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and concerns China‘s core interests. In order to achieve complete national reunification, the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government put forward the institutional arrangement of “one country, two systems”, which reflects Chinese wisdom and fully considers the reality of Taiwan, which is very inclusive.

Lomanov said that facts have proved that China has sufficient and effective measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Achieving complete reunification is the general trend, and the will and ability of the Chinese people to resolutely smash “Taiwan independence” separatism and foreign interference attempts should never be underestimated. As a political party with a century of struggle, the Communist Party of China has sufficient wisdom and experience to deal with various risks and challenges. “One country, two systems” is an important institutional arrangement for peaceful reunification. I believe that China will definitely be able to solve the Taiwan issue and achieve complete national reunification. .

(From Beijing, Moscow, Jakarta, Cairo, Rio de Janeiro, Stockholm, Nur-Sultan, Madrid, Rome, and Abuja, August 12, reporters Qu Song, Sui Xin, Rong Yi, Zhang Jie, Huang Peizhao, Bi Mengying, Yin Miao, Zhou Hanbo , Jiang Bo, Xie Yahong, Jiang Xuan)