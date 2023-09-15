RHMZ warning about rain in Serbia | Weather forecast

RHMZ announced that partly cloudy weather with sunny intervals is expected in Serbia

A yellow weather alarm that warns of rain and thunderstorms it is lit for three parts of Serbia – Southeast, Southwest and Kosovo and Metohija, announced the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute of Serbia (RHMZ). Earlier, RHMZ announced that partly cloudy weather with sunny intervals is expected in Serbia, that the lowest temperature will range from 13 to 19, and the highest from 25 to 29 degrees.

According to the weather forecast, it will be dry in the north and in Negotinska Krajina, while rain and short-term showers with thunder are expected in other areas.

Yellow weather warnings today and tomorrow

A yellow weather warning for rain and thunderstorms has been activated for today in parts of Southwestern Serbia, while only thunderstorms apply to the southeastern part of the country and Kosovo and Metohija. On Saturday, yellow weather alarms were also activated for those parts, but also for Eastern Serbia. Thunderstorm warnings are in place for the first day of the weekend. That warning refers to the fact that the weather can be potentially dangerous, writes Blic.

“Weather phenomena that are forecast are not unusual, but caution is required if you plan activities that are exposed to meteorological risk. You should continue to be informed about the expected meteorological conditions. Do not take unnecessary risks,” it is stated on the RHMZ website.

Partly cloudy for the next seven days

In the next seven days, it will be partly cloudy and warm with longer sunny intervals. Until Monday, short-lived rain or thundershowers are expected to be a rare occurrence, while on Tuesday afternoon and on Wednesday, with a smaller drop in temperature, they are expected in a wider area. The second half of next week will be mostly dry.

