South Korean performers in traditional costumes take part in a traditional event during the Lunar New Year at the Blue House, the former presidential palace, in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo credit: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

[Looking at China News, January 24, 2023]PreviouslySouth KoreaAfter allowing the U.S. military stationed in South Korea to install the THAAD system (THAAD, Terminal High Altitude Defense Missile), it incurredChina (Communist Party)After the implementation of the “ban on Korea”, many historical disputes broke out between South Korea and China, including Hanbok, kimchi (Sinki) and Koguryo issues. According to a survey, the “anti-China sentiment” in South Korea has been increasing year by year. More than 80% of the population is disgusted with China. Among them, the people in their 20s and 30s are the most disgusted with China.COVID-19related to historical issues.

According to a survey of 1,364 adult men and women in South Korea by the American magazine The Diplomat and the Slovakian think tank Center for Central European Asian Studies (CEIAS) from April 11 to June 23 last year, the results showed that 81% of South Koreans have a negative and extremely negative opinion of China, ranking first among the 56 countries surveyed, surpassing Switzerland’s 72% and Japan’s 69%, and South Korea, Switzerland, and Japan’s anti-China population ratio The difference is up to 10%.

According to the analysis in the report, the rise of anti-China sentiment in South Korea in recent years is very likely to be related to the smog coming from China, especially when most of the interviewed countries regard “China‘s military influence” as the main reason for their resentment, South Korea It is also unique for the public to attribute the reason for anti-China to “China‘s impact on the natural environment of the earth”.

In fact, in the past few years, smog damage has already been a highly discussed controversial topic between South Korea and China. In 2018, as many as 270,000 Korean people launched a petition on the Cheong Wa Dae official website, demanding that the government must address smog. In 2019, some conservative forces protested against haze damage in front of the Chinese embassy in South Korea.

Different from other interviewed countries, Koreans also have negative comments on “Chinese technology“, and as many as 77% of the people are disgusted with Chinese people. In addition, Korean respondents also hold a very negative attitude towards China‘s response to the COVID-19 epidemic and the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China.

When Koreans mention China, the words that come to mind are “COVID-19” with the highest proportion, followed by negative words such as “maliciously distorted history”, “dirty” and “pollution”; The term “German system” has not been on the list of negative words that Koreans associate with China.

In addition, South Koreans aged 20 to 39 have the highest anti-China sentiment among all age groups, and if the economic conditions are relatively stable, the degree of antipathy towards China will also decrease.

The Pew Research Center (Pew Research Center), an American polling agency and think tank, also pointed out in a recent survey that South Korea’s antipathy towards China has shown a growing trend in recent years. A total of 24,525 people were surveyed in 19 countries including the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Germany. The results showed that South Korea’s anti-China sentiment was as high as 80%, the highest since 2002, and only in 2002 31%, but it grew to 56% in 2010, 61% in 2017, and 75% in 2020.

Regarding the most disgusting issue about China, as many as 54% of South Korean respondents believe that China has intervened in the politics of other countries; 46% of the people think it is China‘s military influence; 42% of the people think it is China‘s human rights Policies; 37% of the public pointed to economic competition with China.

Responsible editor: Wang Jun–All rights reserved, any form of reprint needs to see the Chinese authorization. Mirror sites are strictly prohibited. Short URL for this article:



member A new special issue has been published

Please log in as an honorary member to download [Honorary Member Wanted]Streams can merge into the sea, and small acts of kindness can lead to great love. We sincerely recruit 10,000 honorary members from Chinese around the world: each honorary member only needs to pay a subscription fee per year to become an honorary member of the “Looking China” website, which can help us break through censorship and blockade, and provide at least 10,000 compatriots in mainland China Provide independent and true key information, give them early warning in times of crisis, and save them from the great plague and other social crises.