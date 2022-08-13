Source title: 2022 Beijing Green Living Season starts, citizens can accumulate “green carbon points” to redeem discounts

On August 10, the 2022 Beijing Green Living Season of “Green Consumption, Low-Carbon Life” was officially launched, and more than 40 highlight activities will be launched one after another. The Green Living Season consists of eight major sections: Green Enjoying Life, Green Moving the Capital, Green Travel, Green Calling the Future, Green Help CD, Green Finance, Green Carbon Points, and Green Landscape. Among them, citizens can get green points for their carbon reduction activities, which can be exchanged for generous prizes. According to the relevant person in charge of the Beijing Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Center, during the event, Suning, Gome and Dazhong linked more than 100 stores and e-commerce platforms in Beijing to launch a number of preferential measures such as trade-in; new energy vehicle brands Xiaopeng Motors, AITO M7 and Extreme Fox Motors will promote the concept of green life by organizing test drives, “carbon” knowledge classes, riders’ salon sharing sessions, camping + and other activities. At the same time, Meituan Bicycle held a “Riding Talents Competition” for users in Beijing. The top 50 participants in the accumulated carbon reduction (cycling mileage) during the event will receive a Meituan Bicycle riding card of different specifications. Rewards; Meituan Takeaway and Ele.me focus on promoting small dishes and bring their own recycle tableware; Bank of Communications and Baidu launched the “Limited 30-yuan exclusive digital currency” in Shougang Park and Economic Development Zone during the unmanned “Carrot Run” activity by the Bank of Communications and Baidu. Red envelopes, free experience of Baidu’s self-driving cars” policy; Bank of Beijing provides “10-day consumption loan interest-free coupons” for users participating in the “Green Life Season” applet interaction. See also Is the first batch of Metaverse real estate speculators quilted? |Property_Sina News In addition, the organizer also cooperated with the Beijing Coffee Industry Association and Pacific Coffee to jointly organize the “Bring Your Own Cup Instant Reduction” activity. Bring your own cup to the store to buy coffee and enjoy instant discounts; a number of well-known brands will also join the “Green Carbon Points” section. , launched multi-denomination coupons, various points exchange coupons, etc., to help the online publicity activities of the green living season.

On August 10, the 2022 Beijing Green Living Season of “Green Consumption, Low-Carbon Life” was officially launched, and more than 40 highlight activities will be launched one after another. The Green Living Season consists of eight major sections: Green Enjoying Life, Green Moving the Capital, Green Travel, Green Calling the Future, Green Help CD, Green Finance, Green Carbon Points, and Green Landscape. Among them, citizens can get green points for their carbon reduction activities, which can be exchanged for generous prizes.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Beijing Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Center, during the event, Suning, Gome and Dazhong linked more than 100 stores and e-commerce platforms in Beijing to launch a number of preferential measures such as trade-in; new energy vehicle brands Xiaopeng Motors, AITO M7 and Extreme Fox Motors will promote the concept of green life by organizing test drives, “carbon” knowledge classes, riders’ salon sharing sessions, camping + and other activities.

At the same time, Meituan Bicycle held a “Riding Talents Competition” for users in Beijing. The top 50 participants in the accumulated carbon reduction (cycling mileage) during the event will receive a Meituan Bicycle riding card of different specifications. Rewards; Meituan Takeaway and Ele.me focus on promoting small dishes and bring their own recycle tableware; Bank of Communications and Baidu launched the “Limited 30-yuan exclusive digital currency” in Shougang Park and Economic Development Zone during the unmanned “Carrot Run” activity by the Bank of Communications and Baidu. Red envelopes, free experience of Baidu’s self-driving cars” policy; Bank of Beijing provides “10-day consumption loan interest-free coupons” for users participating in the “Green Life Season” applet interaction.

In addition, the organizer also cooperated with the Beijing Coffee Industry Association and Pacific Coffee to jointly organize the “Bring Your Own Cup Instant Reduction” activity. Bring your own cup to the store to buy coffee and enjoy instant discounts; a number of well-known brands will also join the “Green Carbon Points” section. , launched multi-denomination coupons, various points exchange coupons, etc., to help the online publicity activities of the green living season.