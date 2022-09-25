From 0-24:00 on September 24, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province, and 1 case was cured and discharged (1 case in Ji’an City, in Yongfeng County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 24, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,451 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,445 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 24, 2022, there are 5 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 24, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 24, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and a total of 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 24, 2022, there are no confirmed cases imported from abroad or asymptomatic infections imported from abroad in the province.

From 0 to 24:00 on September 24, 2022, 1 new case of local asymptomatic infection was added in Jiangxi Province (1 case in Ji’an City, in Taihe County). 24 cases were released from isolation and medical observation, including 1 case in Yingtan City, Guixi City; 8 cases in Ganzhou City, including 5 cases in Zhanggong District (Economic Development Zone) and 3 cases in Ningdu County; 15 cases in Ji’an City, all in Yongfeng County . As of 24:00 on September 24, 2022, there are 234 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 25, 2022