Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 24, 2022
News

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 24, 2022

by admin
Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 24, 2022
news.google.com/module/jslib/tag/css/infotag.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>news.google.com/script/pagegray.css” type=”text/css” rel=”stylesheet”/>Jiangxi Provincial <a data-ail="549444" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/health/" >Health</a> Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel <a data-ail="549444" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/coronavirus/" >Coronavirus</a> Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on September 24, 2022news.google.com/images/6036/hanweb.css”/>news.google.com/images/6036/slt_wzzw.css”/>

221news/col/col38014/index.htmlannouncement/col/col38018/index.html

Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0 to 24:00 on September 24, 2022

Release date: 2022- 09- 25 08: 57

Information Sources:
Commission Emergency Office

Font:[ 大 中 小
]

From 0-24:00 on September 24, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province, and 1 case was cured and discharged (1 case in Ji’an City, in Yongfeng County). From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 24, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,451 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,445 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 24, 2022, there are 5 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 24, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 24, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 imported confirmed cases and a total of 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 24, 2022, there are no confirmed cases imported from abroad or asymptomatic infections imported from abroad in the province.

From 0 to 24:00 on September 24, 2022, 1 new case of local asymptomatic infection was added in Jiangxi Province (1 case in Ji’an City, in Taihe County). 24 cases were released from isolation and medical observation, including 1 case in Yingtan City, Guixi City; 8 cases in Ganzhou City, including 5 cases in Zhanggong District (Economic Development Zone) and 3 cases in Ningdu County; 15 cases in Ji’an City, all in Yongfeng County . As of 24:00 on September 24, 2022, there are 234 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on April 21, 2022

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 25, 2022

Scan to open the current page on your phone

You may also like

Prevention of tumors Lilt returns to the square...

Elections and Covid: the rules for voting and...

The rainy and rainy “Aolu” in the southwest...

Coronavirus latest news. Today another 22,265 cases (+...

Follow the General Secretary to see China |...

Mazzè, great success for the Chierinfestival award singing...

The drought situation in the Yangtze River Basin...

Bolzano, ultralight landed on the forecourt of a...

Aid bis, the decree for the bonus of...

Valentina Monti wins the Vestignè contest

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy