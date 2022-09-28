Jiashan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau “Three Types” to further promote garbage classification



In order to promote the reduction, recycling and harmlessness of domestic waste, Jiashan County Comprehensive Administration and Law Enforcement Bureau used the “three methods” to further promote the publicity, inspection and law enforcement of domestic waste classification, and strive to make the concept of waste classification deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

1. “Seeing the seam and inserting the needle” propaganda. Extensively carry out garbage classification publicity, and make full use of daily inspections, law enforcement, law popularization activities and other opportunities to “see the needle” to promote the concept of garbage classification. Strengthen the awareness of garbage classification in China, and earnestly fulfill the main responsibility of sorting and throwing domestic waste; use the opportunity of dog propaganda into community activities to publicize the importance and necessity of garbage sorting to the general public, and advocate the masses to classify and throw domestic waste in their daily lives.

Second, the “comprehensive inspection once” inspection. We will further promote the normalized “one-time comprehensive inspection” law enforcement model, and incorporate inspection items such as garbage classification, dog raising management, and anti-criminal and anti-criminal inspections into daily law enforcement inspections in light of actual work conditions, so as to reduce law enforcement’s disturbance to enterprises (people) and improve law enforcement efficiency. For example, in the process of carrying out a “comprehensive inspection” of shops along the street, in addition to checking whether the shops along the street have unqualified “bottle stove tube valves” and whether they have regular cleaning and maintenance of fume purification facilities, they will also check one by one. Check whether the store has classified domestic waste into corresponding collection containers in accordance with regulations, and whether there is any garbage classification such as random throwing, dumping, and stacking of domestic waste, and order relevant stores to rectify the problems found in the inspection in time.

3. Reasonable law enforcement throughout the process. In order to improve the persuasiveness and credibility of administrative punishments, and enhance the legal and social effects of law enforcement, the bureau actively promotes the whole-process reasoned law enforcement. process. For example, when the law enforcement officers handle the case of “disposing of domestic waste according to the regulations”, they patiently explain the law and reason to the parties during on-site inspections, inquiries, and punishment decisions, so that the parties can fully understand the second “Zhejiang Province Domestic Waste Management Regulations” Article 17 stipulates that “units and individuals that generate domestic waste are the main responsible for the classification and delivery of domestic waste, and should classify and release domestic waste into corresponding collection containers in accordance with the regulations” and the legal responsibilities they should bear after violations, etc.