Jiaxing Compulsory Isolation and Rehabilitation Center launched the “Five Ones” series of activities for the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Publicity Week



In order to ensure the safety and stability of the site and enhance the awareness of disaster risk prevention among all police officers, the Compulsory Isolation and Rehabilitation Center in Jiaxing recently launched a series of “Five Ones” activities for the 2023 Disaster Prevention and Reduction Publicity Week.

The first is to organize a concentrated study of safety knowledge.On the morning of May 8, the Jiaxing Institute organized all the police staff to study the spirit of the “Notice of the Office of the National Disaster Reduction Committee on Doing a Good Job in the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Day in 2023” and the emergency plan related to disaster prevention and mitigation of our institute to further clarify the purpose of the work, The significance and requirements of disaster risk prevention should be strengthened by establishing risk awareness and bottom-line thinking, and effectively enhancing disaster risk prevention literacy.

The second is to watch a set of educational videos on disaster prevention and mitigation.By watching the popular science education film on disaster prevention and mitigation emergency knowledge, you can intuitively understand the risk identification and self-rescue and mutual rescue skills training for earthquakes, fires, typhoons and other disasters, improve your ability to avoid risks in emergencies, and clearly understand the responsibilities and missions on your shoulders. When the alarm bell is ringing, always grasping unremittingly, we must pay attention to disaster prevention and mitigation safety work in terms of ideology and action.

The third is to participate in a fire fighting drill.On the afternoon of May 8, experts from Jiaxing Hongzheng Registered Safety Engineer Office were invited to the institute to explain fire escape and self-rescue skills, and introduced key knowledge such as the types, structures, and precautions of fire extinguishers. According to the requirements, the police staff carried out the actual fire drill of the oil pan fire, and experienced a “firefighter”.

The fourth is to carry out an investigation and rectification of potential safety hazards.Professionals from the safety production technical service side of the institute came to the institute to inspect the safety of key areas such as management areas, administrative areas, and rental houses, and made suggestions on the update of fire extinguishers and the use of electrical appliances. There are 8 hidden safety hazards, and timely implementation of rectification measures to ensure the fire safety of the site.

The fifth is to improve a list of emergency reserve materials.The Institute organizes relevant functional departments to check and count emergency reserve materials such as generators, water pumps and sandbags, and carry out regular maintenance so that the emergency reserve materials and equipment are in good condition at any time, and truly achieve “well-stored, transferred, and usable” “, to ensure that there is no danger and nothing to fail, and to comprehensively improve the emergency support capability.