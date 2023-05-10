Home » Forest fires near Dresden and Boxberg: investigations are ongoing
News

Forest fires near Dresden and Boxberg: investigations are ongoing

by admin
Forest fires near Dresden and Boxberg: investigations are ongoing

The police arrested two suspects after a forest fire on Monday in Boxberg. Accordingly, two 14-year-olds are said to have set the fire. A witness reported and gave the crucial clue, it said. According to the police, 100 square meters of forest floor were on fire. When extinguishing the fire, the firefighters found two embers, so it had to be assumed that it was arson. The detective service has taken over the further investigations.

On Tuesday, three small fires in the Dresdner Heide kept the fire brigade busy for several hours. As the fire brigade announced, there were fires in quick succession at the kitchen bridge, on Manfred-von-Ardenne-Ring and on Fischhausstraße. According to the information, both the forest floor and individual trees were affected. The police have launched an investigation into the cause.

See also  6.5 magnitude earthquake leaves 12 dead in Ecuador – 102nine

You may also like

Experts provided information in Seekirchen about regional heat...

Trump has finally caught up with his misogyny...

To prison accused of collecting extortions from ranchers...

Jiaxing Compulsory Isolation and Rehabilitation Center launched the...

Pension fund problem only affects 30% of the...

Petro’s new salary adjustment for the public sector

Truck fire on the A45: the lack of...

Crisis of representativeness of political parties: Walter Fagoaga

Francisco Javier de Valledupar neighborhood was not targeted...

After targeted killings: Rockets fired at Israel

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy