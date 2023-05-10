Forest fires near Dresden and Boxberg: investigations are ongoing

The police arrested two suspects after a forest fire on Monday in Boxberg. Accordingly, two 14-year-olds are said to have set the fire. A witness reported and gave the crucial clue, it said. According to the police, 100 square meters of forest floor were on fire. When extinguishing the fire, the firefighters found two embers, so it had to be assumed that it was arson. The detective service has taken over the further investigations.