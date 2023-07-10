Jiaxing Special Education School Builds School in Jiaxing: Firming Ideals and Beliefs, Starting Again

Firm Ideals and Beliefs, Stick to the Original Intention and Start Again – The Party Branch of Jiaxing Special Education School Went to Jiaxing to Build a School to Carry Out Theme Party Day Activities

Jiaxing Special Education School’s party branch recently organized a theme party day activity titled “Firm Ideals and Beliefs, Stick to the Original Intention and Start Again” at Jiaxing Construction Industry School. Led by the school’s party branch secretary and principal, Wang Weiqiang, all in-service party members participated in the event on June 29.

The purpose of this activity was to align with the spirit of the Central Committee and the directives of the provincial and municipal party committees regarding the leadership of education work. It aimed to implement the responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, focusing on party style and clean government, as well as ideology. Furthermore, it aimed to fulfill the fundamental task of cultivating people through moral education and to consolidate the “Sunflower” party building brand.

Before the event, Wang Weiqiang emphasized the importance of the “two establishments” and urged all party members to strengthen their political consciousness and beliefs. He encouraged them to remain true to their original aspirations and work tirelessly to deepen educational reform and promote the development of education.

The first activity featured a party class taught by Fan Xiaochun, the Secretary of the Party Committee and Principal of Jiaxing Construction Industry School. The class focused on the topic of “The Red Rafter Party Building Community with Complementary Advantages and Harmonious Co-construction.” Fan Xiaochun discussed the establishment process, goals, and activities of the “Red Rafter” party building community. He also highlighted the development of Jiaxing Construction Engineering School, showcasing its unique school philosophy and successful integration of industry and education.

The second event involved all party members celebrating a political birthday together. Wang Weiqiang and Fan Xiaochun presented political birthday cards to the party members, while Fan Xiaochun led the oath-taking ceremony. The ceremony provided an opportunity for party members to reaffirm their commitment to the party and review the oath they took when joining.

The third activity involved a guided tour of the ancient building carpentry workshop at Jiaxing Construction Engineering School. This experience allowed party members to appreciate the school’s historical background and the craftsmanship associated with being a construction secondary vocational school.

At the end of the event, Wang Weiqiang emphasized the significance of Jiaxing Special Education School as the third batch of members in the “Red Rafters” party building community. He expressed hopes that the theme party day activities would strengthen the party spirit of all party members and urged them to strictly abide by political discipline and rules. Wang also highlighted the importance of political consciousness and responsibility in promoting the high-quality development of special education.

The theme party day activities organized by the party branch of Jiaxing Special Education School served as a platform for party members to strengthen their beliefs, deepen their understanding of the party’s mission, and further contribute to the development of special education. Through these activities, the party members reaffirmed their commitment to creating higher-quality education and building a strong party brand within the school.

