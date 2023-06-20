Home » Jinan Government Network_Jinan Municipal People’s Government Portal Meteorological Disaster Warning High Temperature Orange Warning Signal
High temperature orange warning signal

Affected by the continental warm high-pressure ridge, it is expected that the maximum temperature in the urban areas, starting areas, Jiyang, Shanghe, Changqing, and northern Zhangqiu will reach above 37°C from 11:00 to 15:00 on the 21st, and the maximum temperature in other districts and counties will be around 36°C; From 11:00 to 15:00 every day from 22nd to 24th, the daily maximum temperature in all districts and counties of our city will reach 37°C or above. Among them, the urban area, starting area, northern Zhangqiu, Jiyang, and some towns and streets in Shanghe can reach 40°C. ℃ or more. For this reason, the Jinan Meteorological Observatory issued a high temperature orange warning signal at 15:30 on June 20, 2023, please take precautions.

Defense Guidelines:

1. Relevant departments and units implement safeguard measures for heatstroke prevention and cooling in accordance with their responsibilities;

2. Try to avoid outdoor activities during high temperature periods, and those who work under high temperature conditions should shorten their continuous working hours;

3. Provide heatstroke prevention and cooling guidance for the elderly, weak, sick, and young people, and take necessary protective measures;

4. Relevant departments and units should pay attention to prevent fires caused by excessive power consumption and excessive electrical loads such as wires and transformers.

