Job Opportunities at the Embassy of Japan in Cuba: Butler and Gardener Positions Available

Embassy of Japan in Havana Offers Job Opportunities

Havana, Cuba – The Embassy of Japan in Havana has recently announced three job opportunities for individuals interested in working at the diplomatic headquarters. One of these positions is that of a Butler, responsible for managing the residence of the Japanese ambassador.

The primary duty of the Butler will involve the preparation and management of lunches, dinners, receptions, and other events at the residence. Additionally, the selected candidate will oversee the maintenance of the facilities, equipment, and assets of the residence, as well as supervise other staff members. Coordination with contractors and related departments is also expected.

Proficiency in Spanish is a requirement for this position, along with preferable knowledge of English or Japanese. The Embassy emphasizes the importance of excellent management and communication skills. Furthermore, the candidate should possess guest service techniques to facilitate interactions with guests.

In addition to the Butler position, the Embassy is also seeking a gardener for the residence of the Japanese ambassador. The primary responsibilities for this role will include garden maintenance and cleaning of the residence. Fluency in Spanish is necessary, and prior experience as a gardener is preferred.

Applicants, both foreign and Cuban citizens, must fulfill specific requirements to be eligible for these positions. Foreign applicants are required to obtain the right to work in Cuba, such as permanent residence, while Cuban citizens must have completed the period of Social Service. The deadline for submitting applications is October 31, 2023.

Interested candidates are requested to send their curriculum vitae (CV), along with a photo, to the Embassy via email: administracion@hv.mofa.go.jp. The Embassy will examine the documents submitted by the applicants and conduct interviews with those who meet the criteria. During the interview, the Embassy will provide further details about the positions, including salary information. Only selected applicants will be contacted.

For more information or queries, applicants can contact the Administrative Section of the Embassy of Japan at the Miramar Business Center, Building 1-5th floor, 3rd and corner. At 80, Miramar, Playa, Havana. Telephone: 7204-3355, 8904. Email: administracion@hv.mofa.go.jp.

This unique opportunity to work at the Embassy of Japan provides individuals with a chance to be part of the diplomatic community and contribute to enhancing the bilateral relations between Japan and Cuba.

