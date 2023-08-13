Home » Presumably Farc dissidents would have recognized the murder of the policemen in Cauca
Presumably Farc dissidents would have recognized the murder of the policemen in Cauca

Presumably Farc dissidents would have recognized the murder of the policemen in Cauca

Hours after learning of the fatal incident to the Police patrol in Cauca, which left three uniformed officers dead and one wounded this Saturday; A video began to circulate through social networks, apparently the Farc dissidents acknowledge the murder of the members of the institution.

The Jaime Martínez front belonging to the Western Bloc of the Farc published a recording which shows the weapons that were stolen from the uniformed men after the attack perpetrated in the municipality of Morales.

The recording shows bulletproof vests, firearms of various calibers, institution caps, among other elements of the Police.

The devastating event left subintendent Michael León, patrolman José Laureano Orozco and patrolman Eymy Rodríguez as fatalities, according to the authorities’ report.

This video was released after President Gustavo Petro made a statement, which assured that this “violence makes no political sense.”

“Again, another police woman falls between two more young men. This violence makes no political sense, it is the violence of the illicit economies against the civilian population. My condolences to the family of this fallen youth and to the national police”, stated the president.

