The president of United States, Joe Bidenwill not attend the Coronation of the king Charles III of the United Kingdom and in his place the first lady will travel, Jill Bidenreported last Tuesday the White House.

Biden held a phone call with the monarch today in which he congratulated him on the Coronation, which will take place on May 6, and informed him that he would not attend the event but his wife, he explained. Washington it’s a statement.

In turn, he also expressed his desire to meet with him at the United Kingdom “in the future” and highlighted “the strength of the relationship” between the two countries.

The last time Biden visited the United Kingdomalong with his wife, went to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last September.

This Tuesday Buckingham Palace issued the invitation that will be sent to the more than 2,000 people who will be able to attend the Coronation. Among other side events, Westminster Abbey is scheduled to open to the public.

Joe Biden and French counterpart ask China to contribute to peace in Ukraine

The presidents of France and the USA, Emmanuel Macron and Joe Bidenagreed on the need to engage China to achieve peace in Ukraine and contribute to peace in the region.

The two presidents spoke by phone on Tuesday, shortly before Macron was due to arrive in Beijing for an official visit to China, Elysee sources said overnight.

Both leaders pointed out “their common will to incorporate China to speed up the end of the war in Ukraine and participate in building a lasting peace in the region”the sources added.

In addition, Macron and Biden showed their desire to make “China contribute to the global North/South solidarity effort” and to build with the Asian giant “a common agenda on climate and biodiversity”.

Macron will arrive in Beijing on Wednesday, where on Thursday he will hold two meetings with the Chinese leader, Xi Jinpingone at a bilateral level and another together with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Joe Biden has not ruled on the Trump situation

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, smiled last Tuesday and avoided commenting on the appearance of his predecessor Donald Trump (2017-2021) before a judge in New York.

A reporter asked Biden if Trump’s imputation could be divisive, to which the president smiled and avoided speaking out.

He also did not respond to a question about whether the legal proceedings against Trump could hinder his own promise to unite the American people.

That exchange occurred during the only event open to the press that Biden had this Tuesday, who met with his science and technology advisers to discuss possible risks and opportunities of artificial intelligence.

The White House has tried to stay in the background in the case against Trump, who this Tuesday appeared before a judge in New York and pleaded not guilty to the 34 charges of which he is accused.