Johannes Kropfreiter may have found the answer to the question he has been asking himself all his life. When he was young, the trained carpenter and technician was invited to Saddam Hussein’s palace while he was working on a huge foreign construction site in Iraq at the Doka Group in Amstetten. Kropfreiter was never able to find out whether the dictator himself actually shook his hand or just one of his many doubles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook