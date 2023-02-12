The last match of the Colombian National Team is played in the South American U-20, against Venezuela at the El Campín stadium, on date five of the final hexagonal, which goes 2-0.

Although the ‘tricolor’ has already secured a place in the World Cup in Indonesia and the Pan American Games in Santiago, added to the fact that he has no chance of fighting for the title, coach Héctor Cárdenas maintained the base of the team that has been playing the tournament.

The main novelty is the departure of Miguel Monsalve, midfielder replaced by Daniel Luna, who will be on one of the flanks in attack, and Alexis Castillo Manyoma will be the attacking midfielder in the center.

Jhojan Torres, sent off in the 0-0 draw against Brazil last Thursday, is not present either, and in his place is Jhon Vélez.

In the first five minutes of the game, Gustavo Puerta had the first approach in the match with a shot outside the area, which went to the right side of the goal.

The ‘tricolor’ pulled the strings of the match and at 12′ tried again from afar, with Alexis Castillo, this time passing closer to Frankarlos Benítez’s goal.

However, the midfielder tried again after 18 minutes and scored a great goal, with a shot that went to the upper left corner and opened the scoring.

With 20 minutes on the clock, Venezuela did not find a way to hurt Colombia, added to the despair because they were missing out on the World Cup.

Although Colombia dominated the game reaching 25′, little by little the ‘red wine’ found spaces through Brayan Alcocer, Andrés Romero and Kevin Kelsy.

Half an hour into the game, Colombia’s possession of the ball exceeded 60%, although without knowing how to manage it well to create a clear attack option.

At minute 35 the first danger option for Venezuela arrived, with a strong shot from Ángel Romero outside the area that Luis Marquines saved.

Things for Colombia got complicated at 38′ with the departure of Daniel Luna due to injury, but just a minute later they were fixed with the score of Jorge Cabezas, entering the box alone.

News in development…