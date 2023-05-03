Jorge Tovar after decision of the Council of State

The Chamber of the Fifth Section of the Council of State issued a single instance ruling against the claim for electoral annulment that was filed against the seat of the representative to the Chamber Jorge Rodrigo Tovar Vélez.

The high court notified the vallenato congressman, on Tuesday, about the decision to make firm his election as representative of the victims of the armed conflict in the Special Transitory Circumscription of Peace (Citrep) No. 12 that includes the departments of Cesar, La Guajira and Madeleine.

REASONS FOR THE DEMAND

Among the plaintiffs is the Foundation for the Defense of Legal and Timely Information, Dilo Colombia, which questioned the legality of said election process.

Some of the reasons for the lawsuit that was supported by other groups of citizens were the alleged coercion of voters, disability and lack of qualifications for the position.

A VICTORY FOR THE SON OF ‘JORGE 40’?

However, the magistrates in the case concluded that the objections to illegality raised “They weren’t proven.” reason for which they denied the claims of the plaintiffs and filed the file.

"This is not a victory of mine, but of the thousands of people who freely voted for the peace project that I represent and for which I continue to work in Congress," said Tovar, also questioned for being the son of ex-paramilitary 'Jorge 40', who commanded the territories that his descendant represents today in the Congress of the Republic.

“This is not a victory of mine, but of the thousands of people who freely voted for the peace project that I represent and for which I continue to work in Congress,” said Tovar, also questioned for being the son of ex-paramilitary ‘Jorge 40’, who commanded the territories that his descendant represents today in the Congress of the Republic.

THE CHOICE OF TOVAR

The congressman, who obtained the highest vote of the 16 constituencies in the country, assured through a video on social networks that he received this decision “With respect to democracy and the victims of the armed conflict.”

Tovar achieved the majority of votes in the rural areas of the Cesarean capital on March 13 in the legislative elections, an electoral political process that arose as a result of the Peace Agreement signed in 2016 so that the victims had representation in the Legislative Assembly.

“My commitment remains firm with the peace of Colombia”, pointed out the vallenato lawyer.