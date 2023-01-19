EDITORIAL / THE PYLON.

Cesarean midfielder Jorman Campuzano Puentes, who plays for the Giresunspor club in the Turkish Super League, was summoned by coach Néstor Lorenzo to the Colombian National Team for the international friendly against the United States, which will take place on January 28 in Carson, California.

The last time Campuzano wore a ‘tricolor’ was in 2020 for the matches against Uruguay and Ecuador for the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

The one born in Palestine, Tamalameque (Cesar), emigrated to Turkish territory in September of the previous year from Boca Juniors of Argentina.

The Argentine club, owner of its sports rights, transferred it for the 2022-2023 season with a purchase option.

Campuzano spent four years with Boca, during which he won five titles: the Argentine Super Cup (2018), the Argentine Super League (2019-20), the League Cup (2020), the Argentine Cup (2019-20) and the last one, the League Cup. (2022).

Campuzano currently shares a team with Colombians Robert Mejía and Alexis Pérez.

Before making the European leap, in addition to Boca Juniors, he played for Pereira and Atlético Nacional.

The match against the US team will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park stadium at 4:30 pm (local time) – 7:30 pm (Colombia time).

THE LIST OF CALLED PLAYERS

1. Juan David Mosquera, Portland Timbers

2. Santiago Moreno, Portland Timbers

3. Nicolas Hernandez, CA Paranaense

4. Dylan Borrero, New England Revolution

5. Juan Camilo Hernandez, Columbus Crew

6. Cristian Arango, LAFC

7. Diego Valoyes, CA Workshops

8. Jorman Campuzano, Giresunspor

9. Alexis Perez, Giresunspor

10. Frank Fabra, Boca Juniors

11. Andres Reyes, NY Redbull

12. Andrés Llinas, Millionaires FC

13. Alvaro Montero, Millonarios FC

14. Daniel Ruiz, Millionaires FC

15. Daniel Catano, Millionaires FC

16. Junior Hernandez, Sports Tolima

17. Juan Camilo Portilla, America from Cali

18. Yilmar Velasquez, Deportivo Pereira

19. Diber Cambindo, Independent Medellin

20. Jose Luis Chunga, Petroleum Alliance