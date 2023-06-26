Home » Juan Carlos Restrepo, former infrastructure secretary of Pereira, died
Juan Carlos Restrepo, former infrastructure secretary of Pereira, died

On the night of this Sunday, June 25, the death of Juan Carlos Restrepo, who served as Pereira’s infrastructure secretary from 2020 to 2023, was confirmed.

Let us remember that Restrepo held this position in the municipal administration until the beginning of January of this year, at which time he was replaced by engineer Milton Hurtado. So far, the causes of the death of the former infrastructure secretary are unknown.

During his tenure in the Infrastructure portfolio, Juan Carlos Restrepo promoted significant advances in the capital of the Risaralda department. Under his leadership, important road construction and improvement works were carried out, as well as risk mitigation works. Likewise, he contributed to the construction and improvement of educational centers.

Restrepo also actively participated in the preparation of studies and designs for the Malecón del Río Otún. In addition, he led the program “Cero Huecos” and “streets for my neighborhood”.

Given this unfortunate news, the newspaper El Diario sends its most sincere condolences to the relatives, friends and acquaintances of Juan Carlos Restrepo. Rest in peace.

