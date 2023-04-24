Juan Guaidó arrived in Colombia: what is the reason for his visit?

The Venezuelan opponent Juan Guaido reported this Monday of his arrival in Colombia, where he hopes to meet with the international delegations that will participate in the conference called by President Gustavo Petro, to unblock the negotiations between the government of Nicolás Maduro and the anti-Chavismo, which will not participate in the multinational meeting.

“I have just arrived in Colombia, in the same way that millions of Venezuelans have done before me, on foot. I have come within the framework of the summit called by President Petro for this Tuesday, April 25”says a statement published on the Twitter account of the former deputy, who is prohibited from leaving Venezuela for having multiple legal proceedings against him.

He announced that he will hold meetings with the Venezuelan diaspora, estimated at almost three million migrants residing in Colombia, according to United Nations agencies.

“I hope that the summit can ensure that the Maduro regime returns to the table negotiations in Mexico (officially paralyzed since November 2022) and a credible timetable for free and fair elections is agreed”the letter continues, alluding to the presidential elections that the country must celebrate in 2024.

What is Guaidó doing in Colombia?

Guaidó reiterated that in recent days “the threats” against him have risen in Venezuela, where he has denounced that the Government ordered his imprisonment, in the midst of the campaign carried out by the politician for the primaries on October 22. , when an anti-Chavista coalition will define a unitary candidate for the presidential elections.

“Their objective is to silence my voice. I am not going to allow that to Maduro. Despite the risk involved in going out again to seek support from the world for Venezuelans, as I have done before, I am not going to stop doing it,” stressed the opponent.

Some 20 foreign ministers are expected to attend the “International Conference on the Political Process in Venezuela” convened by Petro, which also proposes devising strategies for the progressive lifting of sanctions against the Caribbean country, something with which Guaidó does not agree. .