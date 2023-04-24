Home » Italian Cup: Duties for Inter-Juventus, Marinelli in Florence
Italian Cup: Duties for Inter-Juventus, Marinelli in Florence

Italian Cup: Duties for Inter-Juventus, Marinelli in Florence

The AIA has communicated the referees for the second leg of the Italian Cup which will be played on Wednesday 26 April (Inter-Juventus) and Thursday 27 April (Fiorentina-Cremonese). Daniele Doveri was designated for the big match at San Siro, referee of the Rome section, who will be assisted by Meli and Alassio with Mariani fourth official. Aleandro Di Paolo will be in the VAR room, with Di Martino as assistant. Livio Marinelli will instead direct the other semifinal between Fiorentina and Cremonese. With him Bresmes and Perrotti with Guida fourth man. Mazzoleni will be at the Var.

INTER – JUVENTUS (Wednesday 26/04 at 21.00)

DUTIES

MELI – ALASSIO

IV: MARIANI

VAR: DI PAOLO

AVAR: DI MARTINO

FIORENTINA – CREMONESE (Thursday 27/04 at 21.00)

MARINELLI

BRESMES – PERROTTI

IV: GUIDE

YES: MAZZOLENI

AVAR: MARINI

