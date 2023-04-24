Italian Cup: Duties for Inter-Juventus, Marinelli in Florence

The AIA has communicated the referees for the second leg of the Italian Cup which will be played on Wednesday 26 April (Inter-Juventus) and Thursday 27 April (Fiorentina-Cremonese). Daniele Doveri was designated for the big match at San Siro, referee of the Rome section, who will be assisted by Meli and Alassio with Mariani fourth official. Aleandro Di Paolo will be in the VAR room, with Di Martino as assistant. Livio Marinelli will instead direct the other semifinal between Fiorentina and Cremonese. With him Bresmes and Perrotti with Guida fourth man. Mazzoleni will be at the Var.