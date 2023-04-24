News Udinese – Will Success be in Lecce? / The latest on his condition

The Juventus footballer went out yesterday afternoon due to injury and is now working hard in view of the next matches. The point

Udinese enjoys the victory yesterday afternoon against Davide Ballardini’s Cremonese. There is not only positive news, however, for Andrea Sottil’s men. Immediately after the opening goal the black and white Isaac Success had to walk off the pitch game due to a muscle injury. Now his conditions are to be evaluated and logically his presence for the next championship match with Marco Baroni’s Lecce is in serious doubt. We can’t do anything but wait for the news that will come from the exams scheduled for this very day. In the meantime, let’s go see the possible solutions who could adopt the Juventus coach.

Should the absence of the second striker from Watford be confirmed, Andrea Sottil has already studied what could be the alternative. As in the course of these last two games without Beto, the captain Roberto Pereyra will play as a second striker and the median made up of Lazar Samardzic and Sandi Lovric will be reconfirmed, two players who have been amazing since the beginning of the championship. We always hope for Isaac’s recovery so that we can put more offensive players. Above all, give the coach the possibility of having first-rate reserves.

Thauvin excluded? — Now you definitely start to think that Florian Thauvin is excluded from all points of view. His latest performances have been very disappointing and in fact yesterday afternoon against Cremonese he didn’t take to the pitch. This appears to be yet another small crack in a relationship that never got off the ground and as a result may never get off the ground. Summer is approaching and the possibility of the Frenchman leaving is not that remote. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on yesterday afternoon’s match. Here are the report cards of the match between Udinese and Cremonese << See also What the attack on ESXi servers can teach us about ransomware

