The impressive collapse of the bridge under construction in India – Corriere TV

The impressive collapse of the bridge under construction in India – Corriere TV

It happened in the Biharm region. The bridge was under reconstruction after another session collapsed last November

A devastating collapse followed live by dozens of people. It happened in India, in the Biharm region. The bridge over the Ganges, more than three kilometers long with four lanes, had already suffered the same fate a year ago, when another section collapsed. This time an entire span under construction suddenly came down while people were on a boat filming the huge structure on cell phones. Then it all came down. Impressive the sequence of the collapse. At the moment there is a missing worker reported but the balance could be much more serious. Controversy is raging in the country over the seriousness of the episode.

June 5, 2023 – Updated June 5, 2023, 10:08 am

