Juarez City Detective Agency Apprehends Criminal Wanted by US Authorities

Juarez City – Esteven E., a wanted criminal for committing offenses in the United States, has been apprehended by detectives from the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) and handed over to US authorities, according to a statement released by the corporation.

The arrest of Esteven E. was made possible through a tactical operation, utilizing intelligence from the Sentinel Platform, in collaboration with authorities from the state of Texas, USA, and immigration officials. The suspect was tracked down in Ciudad Juárez, a border city, where he was taken into custody.

Surprisingly, Esteven E. was discovered in the General Hospital, as his data triggered an alert on the Sentinel Platform. Prompt action by law enforcement agents led to his arrest and subsequent transfer to the appropriate authorities.

After being read his rights and notifying the relevant parties, Esteven E. was escorted to the Lerdo International Bridge, where personnel from CBP (Customs and Border Protection) were eagerly waiting. The smooth coordination between the SSPE and their counterparts in the neighboring country ensured a seamless handover of the suspect.

This successful operation serves as a testament to the SSPE’s unwavering commitment to collaboration and coordination with US authorities in upholding the law. The SSPE continues to prioritize the safety of their community and ensuring that criminals do not find refuge within their jurisdiction.

As Esteven E. faces justice for his crimes, this latest arrest highlights the effectiveness of cross-border cooperation in combating criminal activities and bringing perpetrators to justice.

The SSPE has once again demonstrated its dedication to maintaining a secure environment and fostering strong ties with their counterparts in the United States. With this collaborative effort, they send a clear message that criminals will not escape the long arm of the law, regardless of where they try to hide.