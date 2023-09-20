Home » Judge sent alleged feminicide of woman in Valledupar to jail
News

Judge sent alleged feminicide of woman in Valledupar to jail

by admin
Judge sent alleged feminicide of woman in Valledupar to jail

The Attorney General’s Office managed to get a guarantee control judge to deprive Rafael Cabarcas Altamar of his freedom in prison, as alleged responsible for the crimes of aggravated feminicide and aggravated robbery. In this case the victim was Diana Patricia Cuello, 47 years old.

The events were recorded in the Divino Niño neighborhood of Valledupar, on February 23, when the man, accompanied by another subject, arrived at the home of his former romantic partner and after an argument hit her on the head with a blunt object. , causing his death. It is presumed that the men then stole some of the victim’s belongings. Cabarcas Altamar was captured by uniformed members of the National Police in compliance with a court order.

The other alleged person involved is Luis David Ospino Ospino, 27, captured in the border area in the Venezuelan guajira, in previous months, when he tried to flee to the neighboring country.

He is currently deprived of his liberty.

See also  Velatón in homage to Laura Sofía

You may also like

Building a Strong Cyber Security Defense Line: Highlights...

The countdown is on: Register now for the...

PARAGUAY WITHDRAWS 100% OF EBY POWER TO ARGENTINA...

Fire at Recycler in Montana Vista Prompts Evacuation...

Diana Fuentes proposes a productive, entrepreneurial and safe...

Over 110 Countries Confirm Attendance at 3rd “Belt...

Criminal record extracts for work in kindergarten will...

Command appoints new director of the San Pedro...

Santo Domingo Supports US Request for Multinational Force...

Yopal, prosecuted subject who attacked his partner with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy