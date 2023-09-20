Judge sent alleged feminicide of woman in Valledupar to jail

The Attorney General’s Office managed to get a guarantee control judge to deprive Rafael Cabarcas Altamar of his freedom in prison, as alleged responsible for the crimes of aggravated feminicide and aggravated robbery. In this case the victim was Diana Patricia Cuello, 47 years old.

The events were recorded in the Divino Niño neighborhood of Valledupar, on February 23, when the man, accompanied by another subject, arrived at the home of his former romantic partner and after an argument hit her on the head with a blunt object. , causing his death. It is presumed that the men then stole some of the victim’s belongings. Cabarcas Altamar was captured by uniformed members of the National Police in compliance with a court order.

The other alleged person involved is Luis David Ospino Ospino, 27, captured in the border area in the Venezuelan guajira, in previous months, when he tried to flee to the neighboring country.

He is currently deprived of his liberty.

