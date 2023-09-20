Chieti-L’Aquila: indelible values ​​like tattoos

A highly anticipated match, around three thousand spectators for two of the “big” teams in this very crowded Serie D group F which, in terms of squares and fans, has very little that is “amateur”.

L’Aquila and Chieti, a combination in the past linked by a solid twinning, which today, thanks to a generational change that occurred in both corners, seems to have faded.

A match that returns “with open doors” after the Covid years and the alternating corporate vicissitudes that affected both partnerships. The match was anticipated by a summer spent dreaming of great signings and announcements for both clubs, shots that warmed up the fans: in both capitals, in fact, there was a truly important season ticket campaign, numbers that were decidedly above the average for the category, with 900 cards signed for both the neroverdi and rossoblù.

Upon entering the pitch, the home Curva is dressed with a beautiful choreography made of cards with the team’s colors and a beautiful curve cover depicting an arm with the Chieti Calcio logo and the writing “Curva Volpi” tattooed on it, all underlined by a banner on the window bearing the words “Engraved on the skin”. Truly remarkable sight accompanied by powerful and repeated choruses. From an aesthetic point of view, it is difficult to be disappointed by the Teatini.

The guests present themselves in approximately 280 units (sold out tickets made available to them during the week), around a hundred ultras, really well disposed with banners held in their hands throughout the match. They show up with beautiful clapping and a nice smoke bomb at the start of the match while, during the first half, the waving of dozens of flags with the club colors is beautiful. From a vocal point of view, the shape of the guest sector of theAngelini he is certainly not on their side and it is difficult to hear them, but the view is excellent.

The match sees the home team take the lead, and the Volpi Curve he performs incessant cheering made up of slaps and trains that involve practically the entire sector which is truly packed. A remarkable glance for the category.

The match, although edgy on the pitch, instead slips away into a healthy indifference in the stands, the feeling was that even though the twinning (understood as it was perceived a few years ago) is no longer there, there still remains mutual respect from the ultras point of view.

The day ends with the home team celebrating under the curve, and the guests still applauding the performance of their favorites.

We leave certain that squares like this deserve other stages. And it is reality, not mere rhetoric.

