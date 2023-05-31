Home » Judgment expected against suspected left-wing extremists
Judgment expected against suspected left-wing extremists

After almost 100 days of negotiations, the trial against the alleged left-wing extremist Lina E. and three other suspects is coming to an end this morning at the Dresden Higher Regional Court (OLG). The federal prosecutor accuses the accused of brutally beating up people from the right-wing scene in Leipzig, Wurzen and Eisenach between 2018 and 2020. The student Lina E. is considered the head of the group, which is said to have acted as a criminal organization.

