With the firm commitment to reach the Latin American Games of Special Olympics 2024 already the Junior Pan American Games 2025 With fully active quality spaces, the National Government, through the National Sports Secretariat, promotes three new and important Sports Infrastructure works.

The Minister of Sports, Diego Galeanoreaffirmed that the National Sports Secretariat has made the decision to invest in new sports infrastructures that will facilitate and improve people’s access to recreational and sports activities; at the same time to provide high-performance sport with quality spaces for its development.

The three works that began their lifting this year in the SND complexlocated at Km 4 ½ of Av. Eusebio Ayala in our capital are the National High Performance Gym and the SND Sports Center. Likewise, in the Paraguayan Olympic Parkthe National Sports Secretariat invests in the construction of an impressive multidisciplinary stage: the Arena COP