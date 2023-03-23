several knowledgeable people in Slovak and European politics warned that the nomination of Martin Klus for the position of auditor of the European Court of Auditors would be a problem. Especially because he has no qualifications for this post and is a typical political tobacconist who is supposed to get a warm seat in some European institution for his services to the Prime Minister.

The idea of ​​Slovak politicians, led by the acting Prime Minister Heger, that when someone like Igor Matovič can be the Minister of Finance, practically anyone can hold any position within the European institutions, turned out to be naive and stupid.