Unfortunate situation exists at this moment in the Colombia selection of adults, facing their two friendlies in front of South Korea and Japan. Juan Fernando Quinteromaximum exponent of Junior from Barranquillawill not be taken into account for the first game this Friday against the Koreans, due to muscle discomfort.

Although the technician Nestor Lawrence He wanted to give a peace of mind mentioning that the Colombian has pain at the point of his injury, it is remembered that last Saturday in the match that Junior played in Barranquilla, the ’10’ rojiblanco was not there due to an injury and wanted to take care of himself to reach the Colombia selection.

However, for many sports analysts like Carlos Antonio Velezan unfortunate decision was made, because it is not explained how an injured player is called up and that he will not be able to act, at least, for the commitment against South Korea of this Friday.

“Two days ago I wrote this… time always gives the reason to those who have it! That of Quintero has a lot of shared irresponsibility. He left injured and they received him injured… who’s to blame? All very unserious!”Vélez wrote on his Twitter account about the fact.

What time does the Colombian team play without Juan Fernando Quintero?

For many, especially on social networks, the call made by coach Lorenzo for this friendly match against South Korea In Asian territory he had several successes, but there is still a doubt about the participation that players who come from the previous process of the national team will have.

Despite the comments, the Argentine continues to work in order to find the ideal team to face the qualifying rounds for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canadawhich will begin on September 2 against Venezuela in Colombian territory.

To do this, they will face two friendlies in the close FIFA that is played during this week and the next, where it will begin with South Korea in Ulsan, from 6 in the morning of this Friday, March 24which can be followed through the channels Snail and RCN (the latter with the novelty that it will broadcast the two friendlies for the first time in its history), in addition to following it on different stations in the country.